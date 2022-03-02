Dua Lipa's days of "Levitating" may be coming to a close. On Tuesday, March 1st, TMZ reported that the English pop star has been sued by a reggae group called Artikal Sound System, who claims that she's ripped off their 2017 tune "Live Your Life," which achieved some notable success in its day.

The allegation is one of simple copyright infringement, with documents obtained by the publication claiming that "Dua and her team heard their [track] pre-2020 (when they started writing 'Levitating') and [released] a carbon copy."

It's been reported that nothing in the legal papers explicitly explains why Artikal Sound System believes that Dua and her team copied their work, but those details will presumably be hashed out in court.

As TMZ points out, "the two songs do sound awfully similar, especially the chorus," and although they have "different lyrics, obviously, the beat comes across as damn near the same," and Artikal clearly agrees if they felt strongly enough about the situation to take aggressive legal action.

Along with the "New Rules" hitmaker, the musical group has named Warned Records and others as defendants, and are asking for "any profits they may have made off of 'Levitating,' plus damages."

This isn't the first issue that Dua has faced thanks to her hit song. When she tapped DaBaby to appear on the remix, it's unlikely that the 26-year-old thought that she would find herself wrapped up in the rapper's controversies, but nonetheless, she ended up not submitting their collaboration for a Grammy, presumably due to his antics – read more about that here, and let us know if you think "Levitiating sounds like "Live Your Life" in the comments.

[Via]