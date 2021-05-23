Dua Lipa called out World Values Network and The New York Times for publishing an ad that attacked both the Future Nostalgia singer as well as Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid for their public support for Palestine. The attack ad follows weeks of the Israeli Defense Force bombing Gaza; however, earlier this week they announced a ceasefire.

“Bella, Gigi, and Dua … Hamas calls for a second Holocaust. Condemn them now,” the ad exclaimed.

“I stand in solidarity with all oppressed people and reject all forms of racism,” wrote Lipa in response.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Lipa previously expressed her support of Palestine on Instagram by condemning "Israeli colonization, ethnic cleansing, military occupation and apartheid over the Palestinian people."

“I stand in solidarity with all oppressed people and reject all forms of racism,” wrote Lipa, last week. “It has always been #freepalestine, ALWAYS,” Bella wrote on Instagram. “I have a lot to say about this but for now, please read and educate yourself. This is not about religion. This is not about spewing hate on one or the other. This is about Israeli colonization, ethnic cleansing, military occupation and apartheid over the Palestinian people that has been going on for YEARS!”

Lipa is currently dating Bella and Gigi’s younger brother, Anwar.

Longtime OVO Sound producer, Noah "40" Shebib recently voiced his support for Palestine as well.

