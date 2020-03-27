Dua Lipa Releases Sophomore Album "Future Nostalgia"

Dua Lipa is one of the biggest pop stars in the world and she's getting ready for what will likely be her most impressive release yet, at least in terms of numbers. The English singer's sophomore album Future Nostalgia has officially arrived and she couldn't have picked a better time to drop it. As her single "Don't Start Now" continues to near the No. 1 spot on the charts, partly due to its viral effect on social networks like TikTok, Dua Lipa arrives with an adventurous pop album that will convince the doubters.

"What I wanted to do with this album was to break out of my comfort zone and challenge myself to make music that felt like it could sit alongside some of my favorite classic pop songs, whilst still feeling fresh and uniquely mine," said Dua Lipa about Future Nostalgia.

Thus far, the fans agree that some of these songs could effectively live on to become classics. However, time will be the true test of whether of not Lipa has succeeded in that.

Listen to the new album below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Future Nostalgia

2. Don't Start Now

3. Cool

4. Physical

5. Levitating

6. Pretty Please

7. Hallucinate

8. Love Again

9. Break My Heart

10. Good In Bed

11. Boys Will Be Boys