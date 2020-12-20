Saturday Night Live continues rolling along with their mission of bringing audiences dope live performances. Last night (Dec. 19), Dua Lipa brought magic to the stage when she performed “Don’t Start Now” and “Levitating.” Both tracks are featured on her album Future Nostalgia, which dropped earlier this year. The project garnered a decent amount of praise, and earned her six Grammy nominations. Future Nostalgia was nominated Album of the Year while "Don't Start Now" was nominated for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Pop Solo Performance. Along with a live band and a flurry of dancers, Dua dripped her sexy and talented self onto the stage for two fun and energetic performances. Check them both out below.

The episode was hosted by former SNL cast member Kristen Wiig, who plays the villainous Cheetah in the upcoming Wonder Woman film. Wonder Woman 1984 is set to debut on HBO Max and movie theaters this Christmas. Wiig and Lipa teamed up for one skit together with Bowen Yang in a sketch about Christmas Eve during World War II. There was also an SNL reunion between veterans Wiig, Maya Rudolph, and Kate McKinnon that was quite heartwarming. Check out the latter below.