In true Leo style, Dua Lipa is hosting a week's worth of festivities as she celebrates her 27th birthday overseas in Ibiza.

The Future Nostalgia hitmaker has already delivered some seriously impressive outfit photos to her Instagram feed, and on Tuesday (August 23), she turned the heat up a notch, posing in an almost-entirely sheer sleeveless bodysuit, worn under a tiny black mini skirt.

Dua Lipa attends the 2019 American Music Awards -- Rich Fury/Getty Images

"Vamosss a la fiestaaaa," the birthday girl captioned her upload, which translates to "Let's go to the party" in English.

All four of the pictures uploaded by Dua were taken as she leaned against a large silver metal sculpture, avoiding eye contact with the camera as she showed off her slim physique from various angles.





Hours before that look made its debut, the "Boys Will Be Boys" singer shared some images taken of her in a stunning black, pink, and purple dress, which she "pulled out [of her] vault for [her] birthday dinner" this year.

This time around, the English beauty posed in front of some lush greenery, also tapping her gal pals to come and get in on the photoshoot fun.





For her actual birthday (August 22), Dua donned a nearly all-white outfit and a very tiny (but also very sparkly) bra top, followed by her version of a Canadian tuxedo, which consisted of a strappy denim bikini, a mini skirt, and a pair of Dior boots – read all about those looks here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]