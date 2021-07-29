Dua Lipa & A Pop Smoke Hologram Appear In The "Demeanor" Music Video

Pop Smoke's energy is coursing throughout the music video for "Demeanor."

Over the course of the past few days, DaBaby and Dua Lipa have been two of the most talked-about artists in the music industry, and as DaBaby gets caught liking shady tweets about his "Levitating" collaborator, Dua Lipa has taken a page out of his book and taken advantage of the drama by dropping a new music video.

The visuals for Dua Lipa's recently released collaboration with the late Pop Smoke have officially arrived, and both the Future Nostalgia artist and a ghostly hologram of Pop Smoke appear in the music video for "Demeanor."

Having been filmed well after the Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon artist's tragic death, the "Demeanor" music video takes place at what looks like a Romantic-era party inside a lavish and ancient castle. Several party guests dance along to the Pop Smoke and Dua Lipa collaboration, and when Pop's verse rolls in, a bright blue projection of the late rapper appears to perform the verse. Later on, Dua Lipa makes an appearance in the video, wearing an ornate vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress.

Head back to the top of the page to check out out the "Demeanor" music video, and as always, rest in peace, Pop Smoke.