Druski showed a throwback photo of himself with Jack Harlow on his Instagram Story after the two appeared at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards together. The post features Druski and Harlow playing video games with the caption, "then," as well as a picture of the two at Sunday's ceremony with the caption, "now."

In addition to welcoming Druski to the stage, he also included him in his performance of “First Class," alongside several other cameos from Lil Nas X, Jimmy Fallon, Chloe Bailey, Saucy Santana, Avril Lavigne, and Taylor Rooks.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Both Druski and Harlow have been friends for years, having connected over social media after being fans of each other's work. Speaking with Complex back in 2021, Harlow explained that they both have a similar sense of humor.

"We’re both in tune. [We] both are present. I was just telling you how observant he is. I like to think I’m similar. We see the world the same way. We think the same things are funny," Harlow told the outlet at the time. "He notices things about me that are in a blind spot of myself. I can’t notice them. But I notice things about him that might be in his blind spot. So we make fun of each other. We know each other. We show each other that we know each other. And that means a lot."

Check out Druski's post below.



