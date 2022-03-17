One of the funniest people on the internet, Druski has built his stock over the course of the last few years. Earning himself a spot as a stand-up comedian on J. Cole's tour, the funnyman has developed friendships with many of the music industry's biggest names, including Drake, Jack Harlow, and many others. It seems as though he has also struck a relationship with Florida-based soul-rapper, Rod Wave.

Recently sharing a video on TikTok from his seaside jaunt with the "Cold December" artist, Druski trolled the 22-year-old for seemingly struggling to get his jetski going once he landed in the water. The two were out and about, enjoying a nice day by the beach when Rod seemingly decided to take a thrilling ride on the water. That was all fine, until he appeared to have trouble getting the watercraft moving.

Druski narrated the funny video, laughing the entire way through as he told Rod that it looked like he was moving at 2 miles an hour.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images



"Ah, hell. Rod, don't do it! Rod, don't do it, man! Ah, sh*t. Man, they done got Rod," yelled Druski, calling out to his friend. "Hold on, Rod, don't do it! Don't do that sh*t, man! Bro, this n***a going two miles per hour."

Rod Wave is a pretty serious dude, never really showing his funny side on social media. He has yet to respond to the video but they're likely getting a good laugh out of it together. Watch the funny clip below.