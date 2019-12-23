NFL fans can be some of the rowdiest in all of sports, especially when it comes to important games. Yesterday, the Philadelphia Eagles had the most important game of their season as they played against the Dallas Cowboys. Had they lost, they would have been eliminated from playoff contention. Instead, the Eagles won and now, all they have to do is win next week in order to make the postseason. As you can imagine, Eagles fans were quite happy with this win and celebrated in a variety of different ways.

After yesterday's game, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was in the middle of a press conference when a random person began asking him questions about their upcoming match against the New York Giants. Pederson appeared to be quite confused about it all as the person was eventually removed from the journalist's area.

It turns out this person was a random drunk Eagles fan who managed to find his way into the media center. It's not every day something like this happens although you have to admit, it's pretty funny. This eager fan will be looking to celebrate even harder next weekend should the Eagles win and secure their spot in the playoffs.