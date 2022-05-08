Drake barged in on an NBC interview with Jack Harlow at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. During the broadcast, the Toronto rapper admitted to being drunk and tried to stop the camera crew from moving on.

“I just had to show up. I’m so proud of this guy,” Drake said about Harlow, who just released his second studio album, Come Home the Kids Miss You. “And we’re drunk.”

“He’s sober. I’m drunk," he clarified.



Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Drake also spoke about Harlow's impact on his hometown of Louisville and compared it to his own relationship with Toronto.

When asked if they have a horse in the race, Drake remarked, “We got a lot going on."

Harlow revealed they were “forced to make a move, on the one and only Happy Jack," adding, "He’s really giving a good description of how I feel right now. [If there] was a Happy Aubrey, we’d run that too.”

From there, Drake noticed the production crew signaling to wrap things up.

“You can’t give it the wrap it up signal,” he said. “What are you gonna cut to? What are you gonna cut to? A shot of, like, poorly manicured grass, or something?

"You know what I’m gonna tell ’em?” the reporter said. “I’ma tell ’em, ‘Just hold on, we’re going home.”

In addition to hanging with Harlow at the Derby, Drake was featured on his new album for the song, "Churchill Downs."

Check out the incident below.

[Via]