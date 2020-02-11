Dru Hill Returns 10 Years Later With "What You Need" Single From "The Second Coming"

Lately, R&B has been under some heavy criticism from singers. Ashanti shared that there's something lacking in the genre in today's music, and K. Michele outright said many of the songs she's come across recently are "boring." There are plenty of rising artists who are putting their stamp on R&B, but lovers of the genre should prepare for a blast from the past.

Dru Hill is back on the scene and preparing to share their forthcoming album The Second Coming which is set for release later on this year. The iconic R&B group hasn't delivered new music since 2010's InDRUpendence Day, so fans are excited to hear what the group has been up to. They've been teasing their reunion album for what seems like years, and they've returned with a new single titled "What You Need."

There have been a few lineup changes for Dru Hill as founding members Sisqo and Nokio have added Smokey and Black of the 1990s group Playa to replace Tao and Jazz. Check out "What You Need" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Quality over quantity

Baby, you know your worth, you don't need no receipts, I

I could buy, buy you everything

That Chanel gon' catch your eye, but I know love is blind