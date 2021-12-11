Dro Kenji Shares “FINDERS KEEPERS” Featuring Scorey & Internet Money

This week’s New Music Friday was jam packed with new releases, including “FINDERS KEEPERS” by Dro Kenji featuring Scorey and Internet Money.

The song comes in at just over 2 minutes long, and sees the recording artists take turns getting their verses off over moody but booming production. “I'ma keep on countin' all this money 'til my fingers hurt / Then I get a money counter, this shit got a endless limit,” Kenji flexes when he takes to the microphone.

For the chorus, Scorey sings about having have taken drugs until his heart stopped, then later hitting up his plug once again. “She just tryna lick me 'cause my ice like it's Rita's / She know that she want me 'cause it's finders keepers,” his voice says multiple times throughout the track.

Kenji has had a lot to say sonically this year, sharing EAT YOUR HEART OUT, an 11-track project featuring Guelph Reign and $NOT in February and F*CK YOUR FEELINGS, a featureless, 16-track release in June.

Stream “FINDERS KEEPERS” below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

I've been taking drugs 'til my heart stop, re'd-up

I might hit the plug, I need all Wock', drink up

She just tryna lick me 'cause my ice like it's Rita's

She know that she want me 'cause it's finders keepers