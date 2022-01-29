Dro Kenji Is Here "WITH OR WITHOUT YOU"

WITH OR WITHOUT YOU

On Friday, January 28th, Dro Kenji delivered WITH OR WITHOUT YOU, a 15-track project that includes titles like "VANISH," "NEED YOU RIGHT NOW," featuring Highway, "PRISON IN MY HEAD," and "FINDERS KEEPERS" featuring Scorey and Internet Money.

"F*ck a love letter," Kenji captioned an Instagram clip uploaded ahead of the project's arrival. "WITH OR WITHOUT YOU the album Friday."

Fans on Reddit's HipHopHeads page have been raving about the new album. "His best work yet IMO," one user wrote. "Kenji just keeps on improving. He's bound to go mainstream soon. This album had a really unique sound, you could tell he put more time into this project than his last ones. The only song that was kinda mid to me was the one with Highway, the rest hit."

Another added, "'BOTTLE 4 BOTTLE' is insanely catchy, he is one of the most talented young melodic rappers [at the moment]."

Stream WITH OR WITHOUT YOU from Dro Kenji below, and let us know which song is your favourite in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. PUSH2START

2. VANISH

3. TIGHTROPE

4. BOTTLE 4 BOTTLE

5. NEED YOU RIGHT NOW (feat. Highway)

6. DISASTER

7. USED2KNOW

8. FINDERS KEEPERS (feat. Scorey & Internet Money)

9. PRISON IN MY HEAD

10. SEE MY REASON

11. MOVING ON

12. OUR TOXINS

13. AUTOPILOT

14. NOT THE HALF OF IT

15. MORE THAN EVER