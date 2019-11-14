Kevin Hart is back up and running since his car crash that took place at the top of September and as we previously posted, he's over being asked all the same questions following his near-fatal accident. "Every time you guys see me it's the same question so it's gone be the same answer," he told TMZ. "You guys asking the wrong questions [...] Focus on the good things. Focus on living to see another day - ask those questions."



Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

The publication now has photos of the other passengers that were in the car that was taken just days after the crash. As we know, Kevin was the passenger in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda and Jared Black was the driver while his fiancee Rebecca Broxterman was in the backseat.

Rebecca shared images with TMZ that sees Jared in a hospital bed with a neck brace and told the publication the crash as the scariest moment of her life. Jared suffered similar back injuries as Kevin and had to undergo surgery as well. The couple is doing physical therapy two times a week and the video below proves that Rebecca was using crutches after the crash.

