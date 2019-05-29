Drippy Brings "Mak Talk" To The Streets In Sauce-Heavy Video

Drippy's "Mak Talk" is a street anthem.

Drippy is riding around the Bronx with his gang and a whole lot of sauce. When he released "Mak Talk" last year, the up-and-comer wanted to capture a certain vibe with the track, crafting a street anthem from scratch and getting across his New York sound. Putting on for the BX, we're putting a highlight on Drippy's video for "Mak Talk," which shows the rapper decked out in a red bandana in the bodega, flashing wads of cash and mobbing out with the crew.

Drippy is somebody that has been rising the ranks quickly, boosting his streams and getting noticed by some solid types around New York. He could very well be a problem in the coming months. Let us know what you think of the "Mak Talk" video.