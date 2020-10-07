mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Drippin So Pretty Taps Lil Tracy For Emo Anthem "Bad News"

Dre D.
October 07, 2020 10:12
22 Views
10
0
Drippin So PrettyDrippin So Pretty
Drippin So Pretty

Bad News
Drippin So Pretty Feat. Lil Tracy

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Drippin So Pretty & Lil Tracy deliver a new single.


If the rerelease of Lil Peep's Hellboy on streaming services tells us anything, it's that the late artist's impact is still being felt.

No one is more protective of his legacy than his best friend and frequent collaborator Lil Tracy. The two came up together and developed their styles side by side so in some respects, they share an artistic brain.

Tracy links up with GothBoiClique affiliate Drippin So Pretty for a characteristically somber anthem.

The song, like Peep and Tracy's best, was made to sing along to and the two artists have a talent at inserting earworms into their flows.

Tracy's verse is one of his best in a while, shouting out his late friend and counting his blessings with Drip on the hook.

Check out the video for "Bad News" below and share your thoughts with us in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Stop acting like you know me
Heart so cold, got me feeling like Coldy
I heard that they missing the old me
But I don't miss that baby that was the broke me
I might just cop a new Rollie
24 racks for a show like I'm Kobe
Ice on my neck got me frozen
Dying out west got me feeling like black Peep

Drippin So Pretty
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  22
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Drippin So Pretty Lil Tracy emo rap
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Drippin So Pretty Taps Lil Tracy For Emo Anthem "Bad News"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject