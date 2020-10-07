Drippin So Pretty Taps Lil Tracy For Emo Anthem "Bad News"

If the rerelease of Lil Peep's Hellboy on streaming services tells us anything, it's that the late artist's impact is still being felt.

No one is more protective of his legacy than his best friend and frequent collaborator Lil Tracy. The two came up together and developed their styles side by side so in some respects, they share an artistic brain.

Tracy links up with GothBoiClique affiliate Drippin So Pretty for a characteristically somber anthem.

The song, like Peep and Tracy's best, was made to sing along to and the two artists have a talent at inserting earworms into their flows.

Tracy's verse is one of his best in a while, shouting out his late friend and counting his blessings with Drip on the hook.

Quotable Lyrics

Stop acting like you know me

Heart so cold, got me feeling like Coldy

I heard that they missing the old me

But I don't miss that baby that was the broke me

I might just cop a new Rollie

24 racks for a show like I'm Kobe

Ice on my neck got me frozen

Dying out west got me feeling like black Peep