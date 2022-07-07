It feels like it's been an eternity since Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage at the Hollywood Bowl. The incident sparked debate over the safety of performers, especially after the Oscars slap involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. However, Chappelle appears to be in good spirits while more information on the alleged attacker emerged.



Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Unfortunately, the incident put a pause on the anticipated episode of Drink Champs with the legendary comedian and Black Star. DJ EFN recently chopped it up with HipHopDX to explain that all parties involved didn't feel right releasing the episode, especially since it was right on the heels of the viral moment.

“[The Hollywood Bowl incident] happened right before and so we were going to fast track that episode and then all parties involved were like it doesn’t feel right and we skipped that whole week,” he said. “And then we had other episodes already in the queue and so it got pushed. So we’re just hoping that it will come out sooner than later.”

N.O.R.E. nor DJ EFN haven't provided a new release date to look forward to. However, EFN did say that fans could expect the episode to air on REVOLT and debut on their YouTube channel before the month is over.

We'll keep you posted on anymore details surrounding the upcoming episode of Drink Champs. For now, check out the trailer below.

[via]