This Sunday, Drew Lock led Denver to another victory. This time around, the Broncos beat out the Oakland Raiders by a score of 16-15. Equally as impressive as his performance on the field, however, was a brief moment in which cameras caught the quarterback flawlessly reciting lines of Jeezy's "Put On" anthem as the track played over the speaker inside the Empire Field.

“I was spitting it, though,” Lock confirmed in the locker room post-game.

While the Broncos are missing the playoffs for a fourth straight season, Lock delivers on the assurance of a solid future for the squad. Notably, Sunday's win marked an extension to the team's winning home record and their second-best five-game finish in team history.

"We are a young offense, precocious and full of wonderment," Lock said as he prepares to train in Denver during the offseason. "There’s probably going to be some quarterbacks that used to play here for the Denver Broncos that I might give a call and ask what their plan was going ahead, what did you do with your receivers, when did you get them together, when did he feel it was a good enough time to let everyone have a little break and then bring everyone back and focus. I’m going to make a couple phone calls and talk to some guys who were pretty good at this position and hopefully by the time I have those phone conversations in the next couple weeks, we’ll be able to have an intact plan."