Comedian turned superstar actor/television host, Drew Carey, made a heartfelt tribute to his ex-fiancee, Dr. Amie Harwick, on his weekly SiriusXM radio show this past Friday (Feb. 21). Earlier this month, Amie Harwick was tragically strangled and pushed off of a three-story balcony in her Hollywood Hills home by her ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse. The impact of the fall caused the sex therapist to ultimately lose her life.

During his Drew Carey's Friday Night Freak-Out radio show, the former sitcom star tearfully described how his relationship with Harwick began, stating:

"Back in September 2018, I was in a beautiful, great, best relationship of my life with a woman named Amie Harwick. She was a sex therapist and a mental health advocate. She had a Ph.D. and a master’s degree, and she was beautiful and fun, and cared deeply about people and improving their lives and was just a joy to be around. I was so in love with her."

He then shared one his favorite romantic gestures he made for describing a mixtape he curated for as he continued:

"This one week I said, ‘Hey I made a set for you.’ And she said, ‘Oh really?’ and I said, ‘Yeah.’ I played it for her and she teared up. "This set of music all the time for each other. We would sing the words in each other’s ears. We would hold each other and dance in the kitchen to it and slow dance in the bathroom to it, and the office, living room or where we were. I would hold her and we would hold hands in the car and listen to it. We would sing to each other... I could never hear these songs again without thinking of her so this next set is for Amie Harwick, a beautiful person who didn’t deserve to die like she did. I loved her very much."

Drew Carey decided he wanted to play some of those songs from their mixtape on air. Some of the tracks included Frankie Valli and the 4 Seasons’ "Can’t Take My Eyes Off You," Three Dog Night’s "Old Fashioned Love Song," and Herman’s Hermits’ "I’m Into Something Good." Carey then went on to state that even after their relationship ended, they remained to share a special bond, saying:

"I just want to say, I’m so broken up. Even after we broke up, we still loved each other very much. Even though we broke up the engagement, I was still so in love with her. And she loved me back."

Since Aime's death, The Price is Right shut down production in order to let their host grieve in peace. Dr. Amie Harwick's ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, was arrested on the day of her death and was charged with murder. Unfortunately, he was released on $2 million bail.

Check out Drew Carey's tear-jerking tribute to his ex-fiancee, Dr. Amie Harwick, in the video provided below.