Antonio Brown made headlines this past week thanks to his helmet grievance with the NFL which was eventually dismissed by an arbitrator. Brown will now have to wear the helmet the league gives him which will certainly take some adjusting. The ruling is good news for Oakland Raiders fans who just want the wide receiver to focus on football. Brown's peers have been asked to comment on the situation in an interview with Amie Just of The New Orleans Advocate, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees had some advice for his fellow players.

“Worry about things you can control,” Brees said. “I didn’t really control that one, right? They were outlawing it. They scan your head and they do all this fancy stuff. And I figure if it’s if it’s going to help protect me a little bit more then that’s probably a good thing.”

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Brees went on to talk about how he was considering changing helmets a few years ago, except he ended up deciding against it because he was being roasted by teammates, particularly Lance Moore.

“He’s like, ‘Bro, I cannot take you seriously wearing that helmet. I just can’t. I can’t even process the play you just said. I can’t look at you the same,’” Brees explained. “So I was like, ‘Agh, forget the stupid helmet. You know, go back to my old school one.’ Rocked it for four more years.”

Perhaps other NFL players should listen to Brees as he's one of the OGs in the league who always has some sound advice to dish out.