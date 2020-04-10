Drew Brees holds multiple quarterback records in the NFL and is regarded as one of the best to ever play the position. He is currently 41 years old and recently, he signed a massive deal with the New Orleans Saints that will keep him in the league for two more years. At this point, he is expected to retire with the Saints which would make a whole lot of sense considering he spent most of his career there and even won a Super Bowl.

Brees knows his NFL career won't last forever and he is already taking steps to secure himself once he walks off the field for the last time. According to The New York Post, Brees has signed a deal with NBC Sports to become a commentator once he is no longer in the league. In fact, Brees turned down a contract with ESPN which would have made him an analyst during Monday Night Football.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The report states ESPN wasn't able to match Brees' asking price which allowed NBC to swoop in. This move makes all the sense in the world for Brees as he is extremely knowledgeable about the game. Not to mention, with Tony Romo getting massive amounts of money every year, we can just imagine how much Brees could stand to make.

Perhaps in two years from now, Brees will be the next rising star in the sports commentary world.

