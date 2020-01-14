Drew Brees has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL over the past two decades and even won himself a Super Bowl back in the day. Brees has enjoyed prolonged success as a member of the New Orleans Saints and this Spring, he will have a huge decision to make in free agency. Despite all the good he has done for the city, Brees found himself in a bit of a controversy last night as he was seen hanging out with President Donald Trump at the CFB National Championship game.

At one point during the game, Brees was in the same suite as Trump and had his photo taken with the President. Melania Trump was there as well while Brees' family also took part in the photo-op. In the grand scheme of things, it was a harmless photo that doesn't necessarily reflect Brees' political leanings.

Despite the banality of it all, fans took to Twitter where they condemned Brees for his talks with the president. Many people seemed to be disappointed in Brees and felt as though he was co-signing all of Trump's behavior. Of course, there were a plethora of memes thrown Brees' way although we imagine he ended up avoiding them all.

Check out some of the reactions, below.