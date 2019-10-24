Before the NFL season even started, many pundits and analysts predicted that the New Orleans Saints would win the Super Bowl this year thanks to their quarterback Drew Brees. After just two games, Brees ended up going down with a thumb injury which meant backup QB Teddy Bridgewater would be given the call. Once Bridgewater came in, no one was really giving the team much of a chance although they ended up proving everybody wrong.

Bridgewater is 5-0 as a starter for the Saints and has given the team a nice 6-1 record. While the team has appreciated his efforts, it seems as though Brees is ready to make his highly-anticipated return. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Brees' recovery is ahead of schedule and he will be back in the lineup against the Arizona Cardinals this weekend.

Now that Brees is back in the lineup, the NFL will be on high-alert as they will be even more formidable than before. It seems like the Saints could be a real threat to the title and so far, they seem like they can be the only team to knock off Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

At this point, we can only hope.