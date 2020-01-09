Drew Brees holds some of the biggest passing records in the history of the NFL. This year, Brees surpassed Peyton Manning for first all-time on the touchdown list. He also holds the record for most passing yards in league history. Despite this, Brees struggles when it comes to passing the ball downfield. His arm strength isn't what it used to be and fans have taken notice. After being eliminated in the wild-card round by the Minnesota Vikings, Brees now has to make a decision about his future.

The quarterback is a free agent this spring and has an opportunity to leave the New Orleans Saints, come back, or retire altogether. Based on his recent comments, Brees believes he still has plenty left in the tank, despite the fact he's turning 41 in just six days from now.

“I know I can still play,” Brees said via Kristian Garic of WWLAMFM. “I know I could play another three-to-four years. I want to do it on my own terms.”

Brees is very much like Tom Brady in the sense that he hopes to play until he's 45. Both players are on the decline and in three or four years from now, their skills could be considerably diminished. If this is the case, perhaps they will retire earlier than projected. Either way, both players are legend and you can't take anything away from them.