It's almost impossible to go a single day without hearing about the Coronavirus. COVID-19 has become a public health crisis that affects everyone regardless of race, gender, age, or salary. We are truly all in this one together and now, numerous high-profile athletes are announcing their efforts to help people in their communities.

The latest athlete to do this is New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Brees took to Instagram today where he announced that he and his wife are pledging $5 million to the state of Louisiana as they try to combat the virus. The state continues to be ravaged by the virus and people need help more than ever. With this commitment, Brees is looking to help the most vulnerable people in society.

Per Brees:

"After considerable research and conversations with local organizations, we will be mobilizing our partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need. Let’s all do our part, maintain hope, and get through this together."

This is a truly incredible gesture that will help thousands of people. As the days and weeks go on, we expect many other athletes to follow suit.