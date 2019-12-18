Drew Brees may very well be one of the most underappreciated quarterbacks in NFL history. Brees is constantly breaking his own records when it comes to accuracy and completion percentage, while also breaking other statistical records. His most recent accomplishment came on Monday night when he broke Peyton Manning's record for most career touchdowns. Manning's record was 539 touchdowns while Brees came into the game with 537. After scoring four TDs, Brees finished the game with 541 touchdowns.

Following his big accomplishment, Brees took to Instagram where he addressed Saints fans and explained how it felt to break the record. Clearly, this is a huge milestone in Brees' career and it's something that can put him amongst the upper echelon of NFL quarterbacks.

"I am so grateful for New Orleans and the #whodatnation. We have shared many amazing moments together, and last night was very special. Thank you for being part of this journey. We are not done yet!" Brees wrote.

Brees is making a case for himself to go down as one of the best to ever do it although his one Super Bowl is holding him back from being mentioned amongst some of the greats. Perhaps if he leads the Saints to a title this year, the narrative against him will change.