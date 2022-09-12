Drew Barrymore and Justin Long reunited on Monday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, after dating on and off from 2007-2010. During the teary-eyed conversation, Barrymore admitted that she'll “always love” him.

“I will always love you so much,” she told Long. “You were so important to me. … I feel like we’ve been through so much together."

She continued: “When we used to talk and FaceTime, I was always like, ‘You know, I’ve really grown up, Justin.' I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was than when we dated.”



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

As for Long, he labeled Barrymore "the best" and said: “I love that we maintained our love because I know from my end it will never go away. I love you always. I am glad that we are able to still have that. I mean that. I’ll always love you.”

The two then reflected on their “hedonistic” relationship.

“We would get together, we would break up,” Barrymore recalled. "It was hella fun.”

Long is now in a relationship with Kate Bosworth, who he began dating in 2021. Barrymore, on the other hand, was married to Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016, but is now a single mother of two.

Check out Justin Long's appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Drew Barrymore Show (@thedrewbarrymoreshow)

