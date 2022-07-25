The release of Kevin Gates's "Super General" freestyle sparked tons of conversations surrounding his love life. Not only does he shoot his shot at Rubi Rose, Beyoncé, and Nicki Minaj but he also suggested that his long-term relationship with Dreka Gates came to an end. On the record, he details alleged affairs that he and Dreka Gates pursued during their relationship, leaving Twitter in shambles at the possibility that they broke up.



Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

It seems as if that wasn't entirely the case. Shortly after the release of Khaza, footage of Dreka and Kevin together surfaced online, leading to speculation that they were getting back together or that "Super General" was simply a great marketing move to promote Khaza.

Regardless, it appears that Dreka Gates is incredibly appreciative of the body of work that Kevin released last month. She shared a post on her Instagram Story where she's mouthing along to the lyrics of Kevin Gates's "Scars" off of Khaza. In the song, Gates details friction with his lady during his incarceration, as well as the other trials and tribulations he's faced throughout his life. Evidently, there are tons of moments in the song that Dreka can relate to.

Over the past few weeks, Kevin Gates has been teasing the release of Khaza (Deluxe). Though he's shared a handful of singles and freestyles, he's yet to announce a date. We'll keep you posted.