Drego Declares Himself A "Krazy Man" On New Project

Drego and Beno established themselves as one of the coldest duos emerging out of Detroit but as much as they move as a unit, they've continued to put on as solo artists. After gaining local and national fame over the years with numerous projects, Drego has been steadily making a name for himself as one of the hardest out of the D. He's a frequent collaborator of Sada Baby and recently appeared on Big Sean's "Friday Night Cypher."

This week, Drego emerged with his latest body of work, Krazy Man. The rapper's new project includes a 20-song tracklist with appearances from artists like Sada Baby, Rio Da Yung OG, Cash Kidd, PeeWee Longway, and many more.

