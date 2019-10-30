Jacquees and Dreezy's relationship has been hard to keep up with. In September, she declared with a simple tweet that she was "single." Then, just a couple of weeks later, Dreezy was surprised by a room covered in rose petals, courtesy of the self-proclaimed King of R&B. Now, she's threatening to air him out on Twitter.

Dreezy's threat was not unprompted though. She was directly replying to a subtweet from Jacquees that read, "You can’t make me feel bad for decisions you made." Jacquees' the last person to expect to keep private matters private, so if he's going to play that game, Dreezy's going to come prepared with shade of her own. She answered her former boo with the scathing message, "When I air yo shit out on this app don’t say shit."

This is a sharp turn-around from just a few months ago, when Dreezy was swooning over Jacquees. “He’s more than what y’all see on the internet,” Dreezy once told Rap-Up. “I know y’all see the funny videos and the memes and the remixes and everybody think like, ‘Oh Jacquees…’ Every celebrity that you see on these blogs is a real person in real life. I used to be looking at him the same way, like, ‘Oh, there’s Jacquees.'”