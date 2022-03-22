Dreezy Stunts Hard Post-Quarantine On "COVID Flow"

Dreezy's remained one of the fiercest female rappers in the game over the years. Her bold presence, unmatched confidence, and slick wordplay have continued to shine with each and every release. She's been relatively quiet on with releasing new music but she did slide through with a few releases and guest features, including her verse on Asian Doll's "Nunnadet" and collab with King Von on "Hard To Trust."

Now that the world is opening back up post-pandemic, it seems like Dreezy is ready to pop out and kicking off the campaign is her latest release, "COVID Flow." The rapper takes on an eerie Memphis-inspired beat and flexes her lyrical muscle, silencing anyone who has ever questioned her penmanship.

Check out the latest from Dreezy below.

Quotable Lyrics

Even in the pandemic, I'mma pop my shit

Can't tell me I'm not that bitch

Hoe gettin' shade 'cause she ain't gettin' paid

Hoppin' on a fake page just to watch my shit