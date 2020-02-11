mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dreezy Is The Latest To Tackle Nicki Minaj's "Yikes"

Aron A.
February 11, 2020 15:26
124 Views
01
1
Via YouTubeVia YouTube
Via YouTube

Yikes (Freestyle)
Dreezy

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Gettem, Dreezy!


Nicki Minaj made her comeback this past weekend after claiming that she'd be stepping back from the limelight for a little while. Initially described as a retirement, she backtracked on her statements but still laid low from the public eye. She returned with "Yikes," a song to remind the world that she is indeed the "Queen" of this rap shit. Nicki chose a pretty minimalistic beat that has already proven to be the next piece of production that every rapper wants to touch.

After Asian Doll and Conway dropped off freestyles, Dreezy returned with her own take on the track. As expected, Dreezy flips the track in her own way and completely bodies the track. She also lends a tribute of sorts to Kobe Bryant and his daughter who got into a fatal helicopter crash. "My momma made me a bad bitch/ Daddy taught me to ball like Gianna," she raps.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
I leave the booth, I see death and corpses
Pull up, it's a Derby race, Lambos, Porsches, and horses
Bro got a 30 under 30, I ain't talkin' Forbes list
Pray for my ex, I heard his new bitch rockin' black forces (sn4orry to that man)

Dreezy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  1
  124
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Dreezy new single new track Nicki Minaj
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Dreezy Is The Latest To Tackle Nicki Minaj's "Yikes"
01
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject