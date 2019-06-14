Chicago's Dreezy released her sophomore effort Big Dreez at the top of the year, a follow-up to her 2016 debut No Hard Feelings. The 25-year-old has been working hard over the years to find her voice as both an overall artist and a female rapper, and as her career progresses, the South Side native is solidifying her place in the rap game. Just yesterday Dreamville released two singles, "Down Bad" and "Got Me," and you can hear Dreezy's smooth rhymes on the latter. In a week, she stars alongside Anthony Anderson and Dave East in the Netflix film Beats, and she's already working on another album and an ambassador deal with Puma.

“I’m just trying to take it all to the next level," the rising artist told Teen Vogue. “I started working with brands, I started coming up with merch ideas, I was traveling, getting back to my personal life too but I was learning more about the business and writing and seeing what I wanted to be as an artist,” she said. “Just learning myself. Now I know exactly what I want to do and who I am.”



Arnold Turner/Getty Images

Dreezy also shared that she wants to see more unity in hip hop among female artists.“[“Chanel Slides”] kind of started the wave of females working together,” Dreezy said of her Kash Doll-assisted single. “My whole vibe of it when I was thinking of the video shoot was I love how Lil Kim had her 'No Matter What They Say' video and she had Mary J. Blige, Missy Elliott, and all these different girls and it was just a fun video.”