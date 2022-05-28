Dreezy Flows Over Kanye West & Hit-Boy's "Clique" For Her L.A. Leakers Freestyle

Power 106 Los Angeles' L.A. Leakers series has been on a roll lately, tapping everyone from Jack Harlow to Westside Boogie to stop by the studio and spit a few bars. Most recently, Chicago's own Dreezy dropped by, and she didn't hesitate to unleash pure fire over Kanye West and Hit-Boy's 2012 hit, "Clique."

"It ain't an ass shot, doctor, a writer, or a playlist that can build a bitch to step to me / I mean that disrespectfully," the 28-year-old rhymed with confidence, earning her praise from fans in the comment section.

"Like, 'Dreezy, where you been?' / I been writing for your favourite artist," she flexed elsewhere. "Went from walking on bloody money to Louboutins on red carpets / Ok, when you too humble they act like they got amnesia, huh / Til' I come set the record straight on L.A. Leakers, huh."

What are your thoughts on Dreezy's latest freestyle? Sound off in the comment section below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Like, "Dreezy, where you been?"

I been writing for your favourite artist

Went from walking on bloody money to Louboutins on red carpets

Ok, when you too humble they act like they got amnesia, huh

Til' I come set the record straight on L.A. Leakers, huh