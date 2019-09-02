It seems that the coupling of Dreezy and Jacquees may be no more.

In a series of social media posts, Dreezy alluded to trouble in paradise with the Atlanta crooner and finally topped off speculation with a tweet that simply read, "Single."

The couple first started dating last year after touring together and showed no public signs of distress, especially as Dreez stayed down throughout Jacquees' series of headline-making spats, including his "R&Beef" with Ella Mai and then the one he seemingly sparked with the entire community when he declared himself to be the King of R&B.

“He’s more than what y’all see on the internet,” Dreezy once told Rap-Up. “I know y’all see the funny videos and the memes and the remixes and everybody think like, ‘Oh Jacquees…’ Every celebrity that you see on these blogs is a real person in real life. I used to be looking at him the same way, like, ‘Oh, there’s Jacquees.'”

She added: "When I met him, I’m like, ‘Oh, you a real person. Like, you got a mama, you got bills, you running a whole business,' This shit not easy. I know firsthand ’cause I’m an artist. To kinda step around his world and his career and see how he handle it, I got nothing but respect for it.”