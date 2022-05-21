Dreezy & Hit-Boy Tap Future For "Sliders" From Their "Hitgirl" Joint Project

We first heard of Hitgirl back in March and on Friday (May 20), Dreezy and Hit-Boy finally shared their collaborative project. The two hitmakers have a far reach in the industry as they help craft music for themselves and others, and when we spoke to Dreezy for our Ladies First series months ago, she shared with us the initial apprehension about joining together.

"I think at first, it was a little bit challenging because me and him kind of come from two different worlds, but not really," she said at the time. "He’s from L.A. I’m from Chicago. A lot of the female rappers that come out right now, a lot of people box them into one category and Hit-Boy is such a versatile producer. I think we was really just getting a feel for each other and we had to just go in... I had a list of producers who I wanted to work with. Hit-Boy was on my top five."

After a clip of Dreezy rapping along to the Hitgirl track "Sliders" circulated online, fans praised the duo for the Future-assisted track. Stream "Sliders" for yourself and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Stay on alert and prepare for the rain

Drop that convertible, clear out the bank

The way I be spendin', that drip ain't the same

They given me props, they eatin' it up