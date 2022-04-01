Dreezy & Hit-Boy Join Forces On "They Not Ready"

It's about that time for Dreezy to show the world what she's made of now that the rapper-singer-songwriter has cast a new vision for her future. Dreezy has been a celebrated artist in the industry not as only a performer, but as a writer whose pen game has been recognized by the likes of H.E.R. and Issa Rae. As Dreezy carefully balances her demanding career, she recently shared with us during our Ladies First interview that she and Hit-Boy collaborated on a new project.

On Friday (April 1), the pair have delivered their first release, "They Not Ready," and fans are hyped about what Dreezy and Hit-Boy have been cooking up.

"We did our first song in like, thirty minutes, and the first song we did is actually one of my favorite songs," Dreezy told us. "Yeah, we just kept going after that. After that, he was like, 'We might as well do a whole project,' ‘cause he was supposed to come at first to be an executive producer for my album, but after we did that whole song he was like, 'I wanna do a project with you.' I was like, 'Aight, let’s do it.' It’s history."

Stream "They Not Ready" and let us know what you think. Also, make sure to check out our interview: Ladies First: Dreezy On Hit-Boy Collab Album, Getting Love From Coi Leray & More.

Quotable Lyrics

Bentley parked in the front you can't miss me

Only 'cause I grabbed the Bentley keys accidentally

Not only did she run it up she ran it up quickly