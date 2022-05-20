Dreezy & Hit-Boy Drop Collab Project "Hitgirl" Ft. Future, Coi Leray, Jeremih, Ink

She teased this project when she sat down with us for our Ladies First series back in March and we're excited to see that Dreezy's collaborative record with Hit-Boy has arrived. The self-described "emotional gangster" has been working in all facets of the industry as the power of her pen has maintained its far reach into television and writing hits for her peers. Dreezy is ready to usher in a new era with Hit-Boy by her side and for New Music Friday (May 20), they've delivered Hitgirl.

"Now, I'm at the point where I’m ready to go. I've got so much music I've been writing for other artists. I've been writing for TV shows, I’ve been writing for myself," she told us. "I’m already working on three projects for myself because during the pandemic, I have just been recording so much that now, I’m just at the point where I’m ready to have fun and just put out this music. We're about to drop this project with Hit-Boy right now, top producer out right now. He ain’t working with no females on the collaboration album but me."

"So, this gon’ be a special moment for Hip Hop and for me, and I just wanna kick the doors down and let everybody know what we doing, and stay consistent." Stream Hitgirl and let us know what you think of this collaborative effort that hosts features from Future, Jeremih, Coi Leray, and Ink.

Tracklist

1. They Not Ready

2. Jackson 5

3. Sliders ft. Future

4. Phases

5. 21 Questions

6. In Touch ft. Jeremih

7. Balance My Lows ft. Coi Leray

8. Easy

9. Vibez

10. Real Ain't Real ft. Ink