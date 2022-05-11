Dreezy & Coi Leray Team Up On "Balance My Lows"

Hit-Boy's had a helluva a run in the past few years. He's dished new collab projects with Nas, linked up with Benny The Butcher, and now, he's preparing to drop his forthcoming collaborative effort with Dreezy. The two are on pace to release their new project, Hitgirl next week. Ahead of its release, Dreezy and Hit-Boy blessed fans with a new single.

Following the release of "They Not Ready," Dreezy and Hit-Boy connect with Coi Leray for "Balance My Lows." Coi handles hook duties on the record, providing a slight R&B feel to the record. Overall, Coi and Dreezy speak about their underdog status and rising to the top.

Check the latest from Dreezy below and check out our Ladies First interview with Dreezy here.

Quotable Lyrics

N***as act like bitches and it shows

Yeah 40 on my hip might let it blow (aye)

Yeah no Listerine, I pull up with that scope

Yeah Dior denim, 15 for my coat