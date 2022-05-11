mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dreezy & Coi Leray Team Up On "Balance My Lows"

Aron A.
May 11, 2022 18:00
90 Views
10
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Balance My Lows
Dreezy & Hit-Boy Feat. Coi Leray

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (2)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Dreezy & Hit-Boy join forces with Coi Leray for "Balance My Lows."


Hit-Boy's had a helluva a run in the past few years. He's dished new collab projects with Nas, linked up with Benny The Butcher, and now, he's preparing to drop his forthcoming collaborative effort with Dreezy. The two are on pace to release their new project, Hitgirl next week. Ahead of its release, Dreezy and Hit-Boy blessed fans with a new single.

Following the release of "They Not Ready," Dreezy and Hit-Boy connect with Coi Leray for "Balance My Lows." Coi handles hook duties on the record, providing a slight R&B feel to the record. Overall, Coi and Dreezy speak about their underdog status and rising to the top.

Check the latest from Dreezy below and check out our Ladies First interview with Dreezy here.

Quotable Lyrics
N***as act like bitches and it shows
Yeah 40 on my hip might let it blow (aye)
Yeah no Listerine, I pull up with that scope
Yeah Dior denim, 15 for my coat

Dreezy & Hit-Boy Coi Leray
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Dreezy & Coi Leray Team Up On "Balance My Lows"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject