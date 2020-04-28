The Dreamville camp has reached another milestone as a label and a collective. 2019 was a major year for the crew, especially with the release of Revenge Of The Dreamers 3. Serving as the third compilation project released from the label, they took it up a notch in comparison to the first two installments by rallying up rappers, producers, singers, and songwriters into the studio for 10 days. It was essentially a rap camp that eventually earned two Grammy nods.

Today, they've received some even better news. The compilation album has officially moved 1M records nearly eleven months after its release. Chartdata revealed that Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 has officially reached platinum status. Unfortunately for J. Cole stans, they can not brag about Cole going platinum with no features this time around but it's still a big win for the crew and hip-hop as a whole.

Though the album dropped on July 5th and soundtracked the remainder of summer 2019 for many, they did end up dropping off a deluxe edition of the album earlier this year which undoubtedly helped boost the sales in some sort of way.

It's unclear if there are any plans in place for a follow-up to their 2019 compilation album. Even if there isn't, we can't imagine that Dreamville isn't keeping the creative juices flowing in some capacity during quarantine.