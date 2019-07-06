Is anyone surprised by the header? As it happens, Dreamville's Revenge of the Dreamers IIIstole just about all the new spots on this week's FIRE EMOJI playlist. Our weekly tune-up wasn't the only place where the Dreamer sessions were bandied about like a heavy-handed subject.

Those who survived the final cuts, resorted to one of many courses of action: public debate, humblebragging, self-promotion, and in some instances, the impetus to say, "hey, I made it, where's that mortgage?"

Our editorial staff elected to go with "Don't Hit Me Right Now," "Rembrandt...Run It Back" and "Wells Fargo" as our picks off ROTD III. Besides the three songs I just listed, only Post Malone managed a spot this week. Otherwise, this week's releases, although stellar in their own right, were deemed ill-fitting next to our existing playlist, but NOT necessarily below standard.

Be sure to follow all of HNHH Spotify playlists below. For a brief recap: the FIRE EMOJI playlist consists of the timely works of artists like Chris Brown, TM88, Injury Reserve, Big K.R.I.T., The Game, Lil Nas X, and dozens more. See you next week!

