Dreamville's Lute Holds It Down On With "Myself"

Dreamville's Lute isn't exactly the most prolific artist, opting to space his releases and move entirely at his own pace. Today, the North Carolina lyricist has come through with his new single "Myself," forsaking the typical release strategy in favor of a more direct approach. At this time, the song is exclusively available on his Bandcamp page, with fans given the opportunity to pay whatever they want for a download.

Musically, the song finds Lute sliding over a vibey groove, spitting bars with the intensity of the hungry. "Life's a challenge so for balance had to right some wrongs," he raps. "If it don't bring me peace, please don't call my phone, watch your tone / n***as want so much I wish I had a clone / feeling like Tyrese -- what more you want from me?" Once again, Lute proves he's one of Dreamville's secret weapons, and fans will certainly enjoy hearing him unleash his grievances on "Myself." Check that one out right here, and show some love to Lute in the comments below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Life's a challenge so for balance had to right some wrongs

If it don't bring me peace, please don't call my phone, watch your tone

N***as want so much I wish I had a clone

Feeling like Tyrese -- what more you want from me?