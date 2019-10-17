The Confessions of a Dangerous Mind Tour is in full swing as Logic hits the road and takes to stages throughout the United States—with one show in Canada—with help of J.I.D and YBN Cordae. On Wednesday, the trio entertained fans at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado and by the look of Logic's video he shared on social media, the venue was packed with adoring fans who thoroughly enjoyed themselves. Yet, one person had a complaint they targeted toward the Dreamville emcee, and although it didn't gain much traction online, J.I.D still took notice.

The Twitter user wrote, "Was having fun at @JIDsv before @Logic301 until I heard this line..'what you call a chick that don't suck d*ck? You don't.' Damn, do you realize that just killed the vibe of every self-respecting woman in the room? Something to consider..thought we were here in ☮️❤️& positivity." The line comes from J.I.D's track "NEVER" from his 2017 album The Never Story, and he told the non-fan not to take things so seriously.

"Lmfaooo but what do u call a self respecting woman who doesn’t consort in fallacious activity?🤔 it’s a. Joke bro, who cares," the rapper responded. This isn't the first time the lyric has irked fans, as J.I.D shared on Twitter back in May. At the time he said, "The show in Philly last night was ridiculous,, tonight we in SoldOUT In Virginia Beach, last time I performed here was at ODU w lil Wayne and they booed while I performed 'Never' 🤷🏽‍♂️😂." He went on to explain, "I asked them what U call a chick that don’t suck dick and they were offended 😂."