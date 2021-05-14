J. Cole's longtime manager Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad says that he and Cole were blown away by Lil Baby's recording process when they worked together onThe Off-Season.

"Me and Cole pulled up on Baby to get that song done and watching his process of recording is like nothing I ever seen. Bro really different," Hamad wrote on Twitter, Friday.



Rich Fury / Getty Images

Baby is featured on Cole's track, "Pride Is The Devil," where he jumps in for the final verse of the song. The collaboration is proving to be one of the most popular on the album thus far. "Break it down, weigh it up, now bag it up/Making five a month, that's regular/N***a playing with us, that's a negative," Baby raps rapid fire on the song.

Cole also brought in 21 Savage to contribute a verse elsewhere on The Off-Season. Their performance together has become so popular that many fans finished the album wanting a full-length collaborative project between the two.

Baby has his own, much more tangible, collaborative project in the works with Lil Durk that is expected to release soon. Baby recently teased the exact release date on his Instagram but quickly deleted the caption.