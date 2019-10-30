It's always interesting when hip hop artists join forces with creators from differing genres. Sometimes, these collaborations can produce chart-topping hits, a la B.o.B and Paramore's Haley Williams's "Airplanes," but often the melding of contrasting musical styles is completed for the sake of art itself. This year, Dreamville has solidified itself as a team of artists that are ready for not just their shine, but also their takeover, as shown through their Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"We’re like a subscription service now. We’re like Netflix. We really got something coming every month," Bas told Billboard, before sharing that his next project will be something that fans aren't expecting. "I’m working on an album with The Hics. If I win an award for some sh*t it’ll be that album." The Hics are an electronic band from London that began as a duo before expanding and adding on members.

"They just push me to be more creative [and] to step out of the confines of what's acceptable in hip hop or what's expected," Bas added. "I just did a song with [French instrumentalist French Kiwi Juice]. It’s the same concept. Some people musically are so f*cking good that you feel pushed. You want to be a little more poetic with your words. We can get away with a lot in hip hop. Even the way we collaborate, we talk about songs in ways that I’ve never talked to any collaborators."

This isn't the first time that Bas and The Hics have come together. Back in 2016, The Hics were featured on Bas's songs "Ricochet" and "Matches." Check out the visual for "Ricochet" below.