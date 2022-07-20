It's been a particularly active year for the Dreamville crew. As each member embarked on releasing solo music, they came together just before Dreamville Festival for their very own Gangsta Grillz tape. J. Cole and co. joined forces with DJ Drama for D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape that arrived with very little notice.



Via HNHH/Frankie Vergara

Though there are many stand-outs in the project, "Stick," the project's intro, remains one of the best hip-hop moments of 2022. J.I.D., Kenny Mason, and Sheck Wes come through with high-energy before J. Cole delivers a verse of the year contender. Today, the Dreamville crew unveiled the official trailer for the upcoming music video, which will be due out on Thursday, July 21st at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. Check out the teaser for the "Stick" music video below.

It's unclear if Dreamville has more visuals planned for their latest project this year. However, there's certainly an abundance of content from the Dreamville camp to look forward to before 2022 wraps up. J.I.D has been plotting the release of his forthcoming album, The Forever Story. He has yet to reveal a release date but he did hint at its release with "29 (Freestyle)."

Ari Lennox also recently provided an update on her forthcoming album, which she said was coming soon. However, she explained that it wasn't her label that was at fault for the delay.

"Boyeeee it's me," she said. "I'm a baby perfectionist. She's not ready yet. My sophomore baby is coming soon."

We'll keep you updated on any more information coming out of the Dreamville camp.