Last week, J. Cole officially announced his next major follow-up to 2018's KOD. Shortly after announcing The Off-Season's May 14th release date, he began the rollout with the single "interlude." "Just know this was years in the making," he wrote of the album on Twitter while sharing the cover art. "My new album The Off-Season available everywhere 5/14."

It seems like more artists on the Dreamville roster are planning to unleash more musical content for fans this year after J. Cole. Ari Lennox has been previewing new music to fans on social media since last fall, so the Vice President of Marketing for Dreamville recently teasing more musical releases from the label soon come.

The Dreamville Marketing VP confirmed that new music from Bas, JID, EarthGang, Cozz, Lute, and Omen will be coming soon. Labels often never publically tease new music themselves. Considering this, it's likely music from others in the crew will begin rolling out following head honcho J. Cole's release.

"Told myself I would drop the album all at once," wrote Cole on Twitter shortly before releasing the first single from his upcoming project. "Sometimes you gotta say fuck it tho. New song tonight. 12 o’clock. “i n t e r l u d e” from The Off-Season."

