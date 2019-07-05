Dreamville Switches Things Up On "Rembrandt...Run It Back" Ft. J.I.D, J. Cole, & Vince Staples

For the last few hours, fans have been soaking up all things Revenge of The Dreamers III. The Dreamville compilation is being heavily streamed repeatedly as we speak as listeners dissect the album in every way possible. The project features a wide variety of artists who lend their vocal talents and abilities on their respective tracks, and even those that make multiple appearances surprise fans by switching up their tempos, styles, and cadences on each of their singles.

A standout record will, of course, deliver multiple standout tracks, but we're going to kick things off by highlighting "Rembrandt...Run It Back" featuring J.Cole, J.I.D, and Vince Staples. The production on this track moves in so many different directions that it can be off-putting to some. However, it's impressive that somehow these three artists are able to effortlessly weave in each of their own artistic values while shifting throughout the song...and lyrically, well, they're all just beasts. Check it out and let us know your favorite lyrics from "Rembrandt...Run It Back."

Quotable Lyrics

N*ggas swear they bangin', feds got ’em singin on the squad

Crack rock slangin' on blacktop pavement, tryna ball

Line 'em up on the wall, three deep, final call

Knee-deep, squeeze three, beep beep, Tylenol

Pulled up, one deep, no squad, just me

Just God, no prob', real n*ggas tend to f*ck wit’ me

No jewelry, no stunt for me