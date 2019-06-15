GoldLink's appearance atop the podium this week might seem like an aberration to some, but remember this: it doesn't take a heavyweight to climb the pound for pound rankings, just an airtight flow will do. This week's additions to the FIRE EMOJI playlist all air on the side of "highly flammable" with no exception. GoldLink's impressive follow-up to At What Cost, places him on the peripheries of World Level fluency. Very few artists in the game today could leverage such a wide dispersal of talent, and come out unparched. "Cokewhite" with Pusha-T did enough to warrant a spot on our list.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Elsewhere on the ledger, Trouble tagged the only eligible City Girl for a very first co-ed encounter in a career predicated by male-centric trap anthems and sonorific darkness. "She A Winner" featuring Yung Miami would have passed for an anomaly had it come out during the colder months of the year. As a mid-June song submission, it goes unrivaled.

Otherwise, it was the Dreamville camp and Lil Keed who stole top honors, the latter by showing noticeable signs of improvement, and vocal dexterity. Not too long ago, Lil Keed was viewed as green thumb project within the YSL camp. Come summer 2019, the tide has shifted to highlight his growing autonomy in the Atlanta hip-hop scene and beyond.

As for Dreamville, they grace our list on account of their TwoPack of singles serving the function of revving up excitement over the Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation. "Down Bad" is our selection from the crop. This week's playlist also boasts solid contributions from the likes of Gucci Mane, Tyga, Future, Jay Critch, and The Free Nationals spearheaded by the one Anderson .Paak.

Listen to the FIRE EMOJI and follow all of HNHH Spotify playlists below.

----

