J. Cole's Dreamville Festival is the latest event to be pushed back as a result of the rapidly spreading coronavirus epidemic, as the initial April 4th date has now been delayed by several months. As the world adjusts to the threatening presence of the deadly virus, countless events have been cancelled, and health officials have urged folks to avoid areas with large crowd gatherings. In light of these circumstances, the second annual Dreamville Festival has now been rescheduled to take place on August 29th, 2020. The Dreamville team issued an official statement via social media to announce the new date, stating that the event will still be taking place at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina.

"Dear Dreamville Family," the message reads. "We recognize there’s been a lot of questions about the status of Dreamville Festival and in light of recent developments, we are excited to let you know we are moving forward with a new date. While the State of North Carolina and local health officials continue to work to protect the well being of all in the State, we have worked collaboratively to identify the best possible outcome. We are excited to announce that Dreamville Festival will now take place on August 29, 2020 and will remain at Dorothea Dix Park. All tickets for the April event will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any current ticket-buyers unable to attend the rescheduled event, refunds will be offered."

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

"While this decision has been extremely difficult to make," the statement continues, "the safety of our fans, artists, and staff is always our top priority, and nothing will ever take precedence over your well-being. We now encourage everyone to follow the guidelines and various preventive measures put forth by local and national health authorities. Our team is extremely committed to bringing the event to fruition for all our Dreamville family, and we can’t wait to see everyone in August. We are also very appreciative to the City of Raleigh for helping us find a new date so quickly."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The statement also addresses the impending lineup announcement. “Originally, we were scheduled to announce the festival lineup this week and are now working around the clock to reconfirm all performers scheduled for the April date. We hope to announce the full music lineup as early as next week." J. Cole launched the Dreamville Festival last year, in an effort to give back to his community. The first inauguration featured performances by Dreamville artists including Bas, EARTHGANG, Ari Lennox, JID, Cozz, Omen, and Lute, as well as other big names like Big Sean, 21 Savage, SZA, 6LACK, and more.